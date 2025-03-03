QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NMRA
NMRA: Neumora Therapeutics Inc

1.76 USD 0.19 (12.10%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NMRA ha avuto una variazione del 12.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.57 e ad un massimo di 1.76.

Segui le dinamiche di Neumora Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.57 1.76
Intervallo Annuale
0.61 17.19
Chiusura Precedente
1.57
Apertura
1.57
Bid
1.76
Ask
2.06
Minimo
1.57
Massimo
1.76
Volume
929
Variazione giornaliera
12.10%
Variazione Mensile
1.15%
Variazione Semestrale
76.00%
Variazione Annuale
-87.01%
21 settembre, domenica