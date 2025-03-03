Valute / NMRA
NMRA: Neumora Therapeutics Inc
1.76 USD 0.19 (12.10%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NMRA ha avuto una variazione del 12.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.57 e ad un massimo di 1.76.
Segui le dinamiche di Neumora Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.57 1.76
Intervallo Annuale
0.61 17.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.57
- Apertura
- 1.57
- Bid
- 1.76
- Ask
- 2.06
- Minimo
- 1.57
- Massimo
- 1.76
- Volume
- 929
- Variazione giornaliera
- 12.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 76.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -87.01%
21 settembre, domenica