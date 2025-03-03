通貨 / NMRA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NMRA: Neumora Therapeutics Inc
1.57 USD 0.12 (8.28%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NMRAの今日の為替レートは、8.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.43の安値と1.57の高値で取引されました。
Neumora Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NMRA News
- JPモルガン、ニューモラを格下げ、さらなる臨床試験の悪材料リスクを指摘
- JPM downgrades Neumora, cites risk of more negative trial news
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Neumora Therapeutics stock at $2.00
- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neumora (NMRA) Q2 Loss Improves 10%
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Neumora Therapeutics soars 68% following InvestingPro’s June Fair Value signal
- Mizuho raises Neumora Therapeutics stock price target on new drug candidate
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Neumora Therapeutics stock
- Neumora begins phase 1 trial of schizophrenia drug NMRA-861
- NMRA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
- ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - NMRA
- ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - NMRA
- Johnson & Johnson Stops Late-Stage Depression Study Over 'Insufficient Efficacy' - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
- Neumora Therapeutics shares fall as company adjusts depression drug trials
- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
1.43 1.57
1年のレンジ
0.61 17.19
- 以前の終値
- 1.45
- 始値
- 1.44
- 買値
- 1.57
- 買値
- 1.87
- 安値
- 1.43
- 高値
- 1.57
- 出来高
- 697
- 1日の変化
- 8.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 57.00%
- 1年の変化
- -88.41%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K