NMRA: Neumora Therapeutics Inc
1.50 USD 0.02 (1.32%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NMRA exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.50 and at a high of 1.57.
Follow Neumora Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NMRA News
- JPM downgrades Neumora, cites risk of more negative trial news
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Neumora Therapeutics stock at $2.00
- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neumora (NMRA) Q2 Loss Improves 10%
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Neumora Therapeutics soars 68% following InvestingPro’s June Fair Value signal
- Mizuho raises Neumora Therapeutics stock price target on new drug candidate
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Neumora Therapeutics stock
- Neumora begins phase 1 trial of schizophrenia drug NMRA-861
- NMRA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
- ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - NMRA
- ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - NMRA
- Johnson & Johnson Stops Late-Stage Depression Study Over 'Insufficient Efficacy' - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
- Neumora Therapeutics shares fall as company adjusts depression drug trials
- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.50 1.57
Year Range
0.61 17.19
- Previous Close
- 1.52
- Open
- 1.50
- Bid
- 1.50
- Ask
- 1.80
- Low
- 1.50
- High
- 1.57
- Volume
- 509
- Daily Change
- -1.32%
- Month Change
- -13.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 50.00%
- Year Change
- -88.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%