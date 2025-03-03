货币 / NMRA
NMRA: Neumora Therapeutics Inc
1.48 USD 0.02 (1.33%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NMRA汇率已更改-1.33%。当日，交易品种以低点1.47和高点1.59进行交易。
关注Neumora Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NMRA新闻
- JPM downgrades Neumora, cites risk of more negative trial news
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on Neumora Therapeutics stock at $2.00
- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neumora (NMRA) Q2 Loss Improves 10%
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Neumora Therapeutics soars 68% following InvestingPro’s June Fair Value signal
- Mizuho raises Neumora Therapeutics stock price target on new drug candidate
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Neumora Therapeutics stock
- Neumora begins phase 1 trial of schizophrenia drug NMRA-861
- NMRA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
- ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - NMRA
- ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - NMRA
- Johnson & Johnson Stops Late-Stage Depression Study Over 'Insufficient Efficacy' - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
- Neumora Therapeutics shares fall as company adjusts depression drug trials
- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
1.47 1.59
年范围
0.61 17.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.50
- 开盘价
- 1.50
- 卖价
- 1.48
- 买价
- 1.78
- 最低价
- 1.47
- 最高价
- 1.59
- 交易量
- 534
- 日变化
- -1.33%
- 月变化
- -14.94%
- 6个月变化
- 48.00%
- 年变化
- -89.08%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值