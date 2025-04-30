Moedas / NAVI
NAVI: Navient Corporation
13.22 USD 0.11 (0.84%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NAVI para hoje mudou para 0.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.14 e o mais alto foi 13.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Navient Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
13.14 13.38
Faixa anual
10.53 16.07
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.11
- Open
- 13.17
- Bid
- 13.22
- Ask
- 13.52
- Low
- 13.14
- High
- 13.38
- Volume
- 248
- Mudança diária
- 0.84%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.68%
- Mudança anual
- -15.20%
