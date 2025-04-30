Currencies / NAVI
NAVI: Navient Corporation
12.97 USD 0.12 (0.92%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NAVI exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.78 and at a high of 13.07.
Follow Navient Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NAVI News
- 'DEFCON 3,' Says Lawrence McDonald: Warns Return Of Student Loans Could Spark Subprime Meltdown - Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)
- BofA Securities raises Synchrony Financial stock price target to $84 on loan growth
- Tariff concerns and Fed policy shape financial sector outlook, KBW says
- Navient (NAVI) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Navient announces third quarter dividend of $0.16 per share
- CACC's Q2 Earnings Lag on High Costs, Finance Charges Provide Support
- Navient Q2 Earnings Miss on Lower NII & Higher Provisions, Stock Down
- Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- More than $360 million in CFPB consumer payouts ’at risk,’ consumer groups say
- Navient's Q2 Earnings in the Cards: Here's What to Expect
- Discover Deal Boosts COF's Q2 Earnings, Consumer Spending in Focus
- COF Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Discover Deal Boosts NII and Fee Income
- ALLY Q2 Earnings Top on Higher Net Finance Revenues & Lower Provision (Revised)
- Ally Financial Q2 Earnings Miss on Lower Loans & Deposits
- SLM Student Loan Trust 2005-7 provides remarketing memorandum for Class A-5 notes
- SLM Student Loan Trust 2006-5 issues remarketing memorandum for reset rate notes
- SLM Student Loan Trust 2005-5 issues preliminary memorandum for note remarketing
- Earnings Preview: Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Navient raises CEO David Yowan’s salary and awards new equity grants
- How Trump's Student Loan Reform Could Funnel Billions In Loans To SoFi - SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)
- Republicans want to curb federal student loans — and private lenders are ready to step in
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Navient shares slip as Q1 revenue falls short of expectations
Daily Range
12.78 13.07
Year Range
10.53 16.07
- Previous Close
- 13.09
- Open
- 13.07
- Bid
- 12.97
- Ask
- 13.27
- Low
- 12.78
- High
- 13.07
- Volume
- 2.188 K
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- -4.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.68%
- Year Change
- -16.81%
