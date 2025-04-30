QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NAVI
Tornare a Azioni

NAVI: Navient Corporation

13.31 USD 0.03 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NAVI ha avuto una variazione del -0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.16 e ad un massimo di 13.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Navient Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NAVI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.16 13.43
Intervallo Annuale
10.53 16.07
Chiusura Precedente
13.34
Apertura
13.40
Bid
13.31
Ask
13.61
Minimo
13.16
Massimo
13.43
Volume
1.960 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.22%
Variazione Mensile
-2.20%
Variazione Semestrale
6.39%
Variazione Annuale
-14.62%
20 settembre, sabato