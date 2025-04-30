Valute / NAVI
NAVI: Navient Corporation
13.31 USD 0.03 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NAVI ha avuto una variazione del -0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.16 e ad un massimo di 13.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Navient Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NAVI News
- 'DEFCON 3,' Says Lawrence McDonald: Warns Return Of Student Loans Could Spark Subprime Meltdown - Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)
- BofA Securities raises Synchrony Financial stock price target to $84 on loan growth
- Tariff concerns and Fed policy shape financial sector outlook, KBW says
- Navient (NAVI) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Navient announces third quarter dividend of $0.16 per share
- CACC's Q2 Earnings Lag on High Costs, Finance Charges Provide Support
- Navient Q2 Earnings Miss on Lower NII & Higher Provisions, Stock Down
- Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- More than $360 million in CFPB consumer payouts ’at risk,’ consumer groups say
- Navient's Q2 Earnings in the Cards: Here's What to Expect
- Discover Deal Boosts COF's Q2 Earnings, Consumer Spending in Focus
- COF Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Discover Deal Boosts NII and Fee Income
- ALLY Q2 Earnings Top on Higher Net Finance Revenues & Lower Provision (Revised)
- Ally Financial Q2 Earnings Miss on Lower Loans & Deposits
- SLM Student Loan Trust 2005-7 provides remarketing memorandum for Class A-5 notes
- SLM Student Loan Trust 2006-5 issues remarketing memorandum for reset rate notes
- SLM Student Loan Trust 2005-5 issues preliminary memorandum for note remarketing
- Earnings Preview: Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Navient raises CEO David Yowan’s salary and awards new equity grants
- How Trump's Student Loan Reform Could Funnel Billions In Loans To SoFi - SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)
- Republicans want to curb federal student loans — and private lenders are ready to step in
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Navient shares slip as Q1 revenue falls short of expectations
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.16 13.43
Intervallo Annuale
10.53 16.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.34
- Apertura
- 13.40
- Bid
- 13.31
- Ask
- 13.61
- Minimo
- 13.16
- Massimo
- 13.43
- Volume
- 1.960 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.62%
20 settembre, sabato