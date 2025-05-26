Moedas / MXL
MXL: MaxLinear Inc
16.66 USD 0.50 (3.09%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MXL para hoje mudou para 3.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.53 e o mais alto foi 16.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MaxLinear Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MXL Notícias
Faixa diária
16.53 16.94
Faixa anual
8.35 25.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.16
- Open
- 16.88
- Bid
- 16.66
- Ask
- 16.96
- Low
- 16.53
- High
- 16.94
- Volume
- 374
- Mudança diária
- 3.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 58.67%
- Mudança anual
- 19.51%
