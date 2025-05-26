货币 / MXL
MXL: MaxLinear Inc
15.96 USD 0.24 (1.48%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MXL汇率已更改-1.48%。当日，交易品种以低点15.83和高点16.17进行交易。
关注MaxLinear Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MXL新闻
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on MaxLinear stock, maintains $21 price target
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in MaxLinear Stock?
- Mobix Labs appoints CEO Philip Sansone to board and reports loan guarantee
- MaxLinear: May Have Rallied By A Bit Too Much Too Soon (NASDAQ:MXL)
- MaxLinear unveils next-gen Panther V storage accelerator with 450Gbps throughput
- MaxLinear stock price target raised to $25 from $20 at Benchmark
- Why Is Maxlinear Stock (MXL) Up 30% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Intel Clears Low Bar For Q2 Sales. Stock Wavers Late.
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- RPM International Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins ICON, MaxLinear, Nasdaq And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)
- Alphabet To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Chubb (NYSE:CB)
- Top 2 Tech Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- MaxLinear (MXL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- MaxLinear, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MXL)
- MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Q2 2025 Presentation Call Transcript
- MaxLinear (MXL) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: MaxLinear Q2 2025 reports steady growth, meets EPS forecast
- After-hours movers: Alphabet, IBM, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Tesla and more
- MaxLinear shares soar 20% after revenue beat and strong guidance
- MaxLinear Q2 2025 slides: infrastructure investments to drive profitability
- MaxLinear stock price target raised to $18 from $16 at Stifel
- Heartland Value Plus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- MaxLinear: Far From Max Performance (NASDAQ:MXL)
日范围
15.83 16.17
年范围
8.35 25.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.20
- 开盘价
- 16.04
- 卖价
- 15.96
- 买价
- 16.26
- 最低价
- 15.83
- 最高价
- 16.17
- 交易量
- 1.209 K
- 日变化
- -1.48%
- 月变化
- 5.42%
- 6个月变化
- 52.00%
- 年变化
- 14.49%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值