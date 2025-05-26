Divisas / MXL
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MXL: MaxLinear Inc
16.16 USD 0.04 (0.25%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MXL de hoy ha cambiado un -0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 16.19.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MaxLinear Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MXL News
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on MaxLinear stock, maintains $21 price target
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in MaxLinear Stock?
- Mobix Labs appoints CEO Philip Sansone to board and reports loan guarantee
- MaxLinear: May Have Rallied By A Bit Too Much Too Soon (NASDAQ:MXL)
- MaxLinear unveils next-gen Panther V storage accelerator with 450Gbps throughput
- MaxLinear stock price target raised to $25 from $20 at Benchmark
- Why Is Maxlinear Stock (MXL) Up 30% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Intel Clears Low Bar For Q2 Sales. Stock Wavers Late.
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- RPM International Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins ICON, MaxLinear, Nasdaq And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)
- Alphabet To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Chubb (NYSE:CB)
- Top 2 Tech Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
- MaxLinear (MXL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- MaxLinear, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MXL)
- MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Q2 2025 Presentation Call Transcript
- MaxLinear (MXL) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: MaxLinear Q2 2025 reports steady growth, meets EPS forecast
- After-hours movers: Alphabet, IBM, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Tesla and more
- MaxLinear shares soar 20% after revenue beat and strong guidance
- MaxLinear Q2 2025 slides: infrastructure investments to drive profitability
- MaxLinear stock price target raised to $18 from $16 at Stifel
- Heartland Value Plus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- MaxLinear: Far From Max Performance (NASDAQ:MXL)
Rango diario
15.61 16.19
Rango anual
8.35 25.73
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.20
- Open
- 16.04
- Bid
- 16.16
- Ask
- 16.46
- Low
- 15.61
- High
- 16.19
- Volumen
- 2.507 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.25%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.74%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 53.90%
- Cambio anual
- 15.93%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B