Moedas / MUR
MUR: Murphy Oil Corporation
27.09 USD 0.17 (0.63%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MUR para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.93 e o mais alto foi 27.31.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Murphy Oil Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MUR Notícias
Faixa diária
26.93 27.31
Faixa anual
18.94 36.62
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.92
- Open
- 27.18
- Bid
- 27.09
- Ask
- 27.39
- Low
- 26.93
- High
- 27.31
- Volume
- 64
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.70%
- Mudança anual
- -18.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh