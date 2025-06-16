QuotazioniSezioni
MUR
MUR: Murphy Oil Corporation

26.54 USD 0.49 (1.81%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MUR ha avuto una variazione del -1.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.34 e ad un massimo di 27.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Murphy Oil Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.34 27.12
Intervallo Annuale
18.94 36.62
Chiusura Precedente
27.03
Apertura
27.12
Bid
26.54
Ask
26.84
Minimo
26.34
Massimo
27.12
Volume
3.639 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.81%
Variazione Mensile
6.80%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.65%
Variazione Annuale
-20.42%
