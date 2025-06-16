Valute / MUR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MUR: Murphy Oil Corporation
26.54 USD 0.49 (1.81%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MUR ha avuto una variazione del -1.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.34 e ad un massimo di 27.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Murphy Oil Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MUR News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Murphy Oil Stock?
- TTE Expands Offshore Exploration Portfolio With Nigerian Licenses
- Citadel Group discloses 2.1% stake in Mural Oncology
- Comcast and Allstate Look Good on Price-to-Cash-Flow
- Seadrill's Drillships Secure Key Contracts in the Gulf of America
- UBS raises Murphy Oil stock price target to $24 on improved production
- Voya Small Company Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Murphy Oil Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates on Strong Production
- Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 EPS Jumps 42%
- Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Murphy Oil earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Murphy Oil Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance as international exploration advances
- Can These 6 Energy Stocks Surpass Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Murphy Oil to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- TTE's Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat Estimates, Share Buyback Continues
- Wells Fargo raises Murphy Oil stock price target to $26 on exploration upside
- Perfect 10 Portfolio Has Averaged an 18% Return
- Chevron, JP Morgan lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Murphy Oil at J.P. Morgan Conference: Strategic Exploration Insights
- Murphy Oil Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Conference
- SCHD: Please Know What You Own (NYSEARCA:SCHD)
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.34 27.12
Intervallo Annuale
18.94 36.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.03
- Apertura
- 27.12
- Bid
- 26.54
- Ask
- 26.84
- Minimo
- 26.34
- Massimo
- 27.12
- Volume
- 3.639 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.42%
20 settembre, sabato