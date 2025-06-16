Currencies / MUR
MUR: Murphy Oil Corporation
27.85 USD 1.70 (6.50%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MUR exchange rate has changed by 6.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.19 and at a high of 27.95.
Follow Murphy Oil Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MUR News
Daily Range
27.19 27.95
Year Range
18.94 36.62
- Previous Close
- 26.15
- Open
- 27.19
- Bid
- 27.85
- Ask
- 28.15
- Low
- 27.19
- High
- 27.95
- Volume
- 2.365 K
- Daily Change
- 6.50%
- Month Change
- 12.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.00%
- Year Change
- -16.49%
