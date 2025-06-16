货币 / MUR
MUR: Murphy Oil Corporation
27.72 USD 0.09 (0.32%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MUR汇率已更改-0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点27.25和高点27.92进行交易。
关注Murphy Oil Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
27.25 27.92
年范围
18.94 36.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.81
- 开盘价
- 27.40
- 卖价
- 27.72
- 买价
- 28.02
- 最低价
- 27.25
- 最高价
- 27.92
- 交易量
- 451
- 日变化
- -0.32%
- 月变化
- 11.55%
- 6个月变化
- -1.46%
- 年变化
- -16.88%
