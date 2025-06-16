Währungen / MUR
MUR: Murphy Oil Corporation
27.03 USD 0.11 (0.41%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MUR hat sich für heute um 0.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.40 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Murphy Oil Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MUR News
Tagesspanne
26.85 27.40
Jahresspanne
18.94 36.62
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 26.92
- Eröffnung
- 27.18
- Bid
- 27.03
- Ask
- 27.33
- Tief
- 26.85
- Hoch
- 27.40
- Volumen
- 3.481 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.41%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -3.91%
- Jahresänderung
- -18.95%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K