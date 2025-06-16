クォートセクション
通貨 / MUR
MUR: Murphy Oil Corporation

27.03 USD 0.11 (0.41%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MURの今日の為替レートは、0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.85の安値と27.40の高値で取引されました。

Murphy Oil Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.85 27.40
1年のレンジ
18.94 36.62
以前の終値
26.92
始値
27.18
買値
27.03
買値
27.33
安値
26.85
高値
27.40
出来高
3.481 K
1日の変化
0.41%
1ヶ月の変化
8.77%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.91%
1年の変化
-18.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K