通貨 / MUR
MUR: Murphy Oil Corporation
27.03 USD 0.11 (0.41%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MURの今日の為替レートは、0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.85の安値と27.40の高値で取引されました。
Murphy Oil Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
26.85 27.40
1年のレンジ
18.94 36.62
- 以前の終値
- 26.92
- 始値
- 27.18
- 買値
- 27.03
- 買値
- 27.33
- 安値
- 26.85
- 高値
- 27.40
- 出来高
- 3.481 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.91%
- 1年の変化
- -18.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K