MPAA: Motorcar Parts of America Inc
16.39 USD 0.39 (2.44%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MPAA para hoje mudou para 2.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.00 e o mais alto foi 17.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Motorcar Parts of America Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
16.00 17.00
Faixa anual
5.17 17.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.00
- Open
- 16.16
- Bid
- 16.39
- Ask
- 16.69
- Low
- 16.00
- High
- 17.00
- Volume
- 168
- Mudança diária
- 2.44%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 73.99%
- Mudança anual
- 128.27%
