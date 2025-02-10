Währungen / MPAA
MPAA: Motorcar Parts of America Inc
16.37 USD 0.12 (0.73%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MPAA hat sich für heute um -0.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 16.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 16.57 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Motorcar Parts of America Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
16.28 16.57
Jahresspanne
5.17 17.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 16.49
- Eröffnung
- 16.49
- Bid
- 16.37
- Ask
- 16.67
- Tief
- 16.28
- Hoch
- 16.57
- Volumen
- 89
- Tagesänderung
- -0.73%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.82%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 73.78%
- Jahresänderung
- 127.99%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K