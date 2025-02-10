KurseKategorien
MPAA: Motorcar Parts of America Inc

16.37 USD 0.12 (0.73%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MPAA hat sich für heute um -0.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 16.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 16.57 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Motorcar Parts of America Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MPAA News

Tagesspanne
16.28 16.57
Jahresspanne
5.17 17.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
16.49
Eröffnung
16.49
Bid
16.37
Ask
16.67
Tief
16.28
Hoch
16.57
Volumen
89
Tagesänderung
-0.73%
Monatsänderung
11.82%
6-Monatsänderung
73.78%
Jahresänderung
127.99%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K