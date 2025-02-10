CotizacionesSecciones
MPAA
MPAA: Motorcar Parts of America Inc

16.00 USD 0.27 (1.66%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MPAA de hoy ha cambiado un -1.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 15.94, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 16.58.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Motorcar Parts of America Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
15.94 16.58
Rango anual
5.17 16.58
Cierres anteriores
16.27
Open
16.38
Bid
16.00
Ask
16.30
Low
15.94
High
16.58
Volumen
309
Cambio diario
-1.66%
Cambio mensual
9.29%
Cambio a 6 meses
69.85%
Cambio anual
122.84%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B