通貨 / MPAA
MPAA: Motorcar Parts of America Inc

16.49 USD 0.49 (3.06%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MPAAの今日の為替レートは、3.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.00の安値と17.00の高値で取引されました。

Motorcar Parts of America Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
16.00 17.00
1年のレンジ
5.17 17.00
以前の終値
16.00
始値
16.16
買値
16.49
買値
16.79
安値
16.00
高値
17.00
出来高
358
1日の変化
3.06%
1ヶ月の変化
12.64%
6ヶ月の変化
75.05%
1年の変化
129.67%
