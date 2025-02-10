Valute / MPAA
MPAA: Motorcar Parts of America Inc
16.56 USD 0.07 (0.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MPAA ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.07 e ad un massimo di 16.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.07 16.57
Intervallo Annuale
5.17 17.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.49
- Apertura
- 16.49
- Bid
- 16.56
- Ask
- 16.86
- Minimo
- 16.07
- Massimo
- 16.57
- Volume
- 602
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 75.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 130.64%
21 settembre, domenica