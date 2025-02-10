QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MPAA
Tornare a Azioni

MPAA: Motorcar Parts of America Inc

16.56 USD 0.07 (0.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MPAA ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.07 e ad un massimo di 16.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MPAA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.07 16.57
Intervallo Annuale
5.17 17.00
Chiusura Precedente
16.49
Apertura
16.49
Bid
16.56
Ask
16.86
Minimo
16.07
Massimo
16.57
Volume
602
Variazione giornaliera
0.42%
Variazione Mensile
13.11%
Variazione Semestrale
75.80%
Variazione Annuale
130.64%
21 settembre, domenica