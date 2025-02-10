货币 / MPAA
MPAA: Motorcar Parts of America Inc
16.01 USD 0.26 (1.60%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MPAA汇率已更改-1.60%。当日，交易品种以低点15.94和高点16.58进行交易。
关注Motorcar Parts of America Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
15.94 16.58
年范围
5.17 16.58
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.27
- 开盘价
- 16.38
- 卖价
- 16.01
- 买价
- 16.31
- 最低价
- 15.94
- 最高价
- 16.58
- 交易量
- 249
- 日变化
- -1.60%
- 月变化
- 9.36%
- 6个月变化
- 69.96%
- 年变化
- 122.98%
