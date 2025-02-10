CotationsSections
Devises / MPAA
Retour à Actions

MPAA: Motorcar Parts of America Inc

16.56 USD 0.07 (0.42%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MPAA a changé de 0.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 16.07 et à un maximum de 16.57.

Suivez la dynamique Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MPAA Nouvelles

Range quotidien
16.07 16.57
Range Annuel
5.17 17.00
Clôture Précédente
16.49
Ouverture
16.49
Bid
16.56
Ask
16.86
Plus Bas
16.07
Plus Haut
16.57
Volume
602
Changement quotidien
0.42%
Changement Mensuel
13.11%
Changement à 6 Mois
75.80%
Changement Annuel
130.64%
20 septembre, samedi