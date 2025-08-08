Moedas / MFC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MFC: Manulife Financial Corporation
31.38 USD 0.35 (1.13%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MFC para hoje mudou para 1.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.12 e o mais alto foi 31.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Manulife Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MFC Notícias
- Manulife: Buybacks And 10% Earnings Yield Make It A Buy (NYSE:MFC)
- Top Research Reports for Alphabet, IBM & Merck
- Reinsurance Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Will Manulife Financial's New Lending Suite Redefine Wealth Management?
- Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- SLF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC:CA) Presents at 2025 Scotiabank Financials Summit
- Here's Why Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Strong Value Stock
- MFC Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- MFC Rolls Out Travel Agent Platform With Enhanced Digital Tools
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- Manulife Financial (MFC) Could Be a Great Choice
- Manulife CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit next week
- MFC Renews Centum Deal to Broaden Mortgage and Retirement Solutions
- Why Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Harding Loevner International Equity ADR Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HLMIX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Reinsurance Group Stock Plunges 11.1% YTD: How Should You Play?
- VOYA Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.11X: Time to Buy?
- SLF Rallies 18% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Sun Life shares fall as Medicaid uncertainty prompts US dental forecast revision
Faixa diária
31.12 31.55
Faixa anual
25.92 33.07
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.03
- Open
- 31.14
- Bid
- 31.38
- Ask
- 31.68
- Low
- 31.12
- High
- 31.55
- Volume
- 1.276 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.67%
- Mudança anual
- 6.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh