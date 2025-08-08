Valute / MFC
MFC: Manulife Financial Corporation
31.57 USD 0.19 (0.61%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MFC ha avuto una variazione del 0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.17 e ad un massimo di 31.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Manulife Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MFC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.17 31.91
Intervallo Annuale
25.92 33.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.38
- Apertura
- 31.62
- Bid
- 31.57
- Ask
- 31.87
- Minimo
- 31.17
- Massimo
- 31.91
- Volume
- 1.677 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.09%
21 settembre, domenica