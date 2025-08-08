通貨 / MFC
MFC: Manulife Financial Corporation
31.38 USD 0.35 (1.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MFCの今日の為替レートは、1.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.12の安値と31.55の高値で取引されました。
Manulife Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
31.12 31.55
1年のレンジ
25.92 33.07
- 以前の終値
- 31.03
- 始値
- 31.14
- 買値
- 31.38
- 買値
- 31.68
- 安値
- 31.12
- 高値
- 31.55
- 出来高
- 1.276 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.67%
- 1年の変化
- 6.45%
