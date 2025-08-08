통화 / MFC
MFC: Manulife Financial Corporation
31.57 USD 0.19 (0.61%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MFC 환율이 오늘 0.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.17이고 고가는 31.91이었습니다.
Manulife Financial Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
31.17 31.91
년간 변동
25.92 33.07
- 이전 종가
- 31.38
- 시가
- 31.62
- Bid
- 31.57
- Ask
- 31.87
- 저가
- 31.17
- 고가
- 31.91
- 볼륨
- 1.677 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.61%
- 월 변동
- 3.71%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.28%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.09%
20 9월, 토요일