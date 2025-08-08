시세섹션
통화 / MFC
주식로 돌아가기

MFC: Manulife Financial Corporation

31.57 USD 0.19 (0.61%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MFC 환율이 오늘 0.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.17이고 고가는 31.91이었습니다.

Manulife Financial Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MFC News

일일 변동 비율
31.17 31.91
년간 변동
25.92 33.07
이전 종가
31.38
시가
31.62
Bid
31.57
Ask
31.87
저가
31.17
고가
31.91
볼륨
1.677 K
일일 변동
0.61%
월 변동
3.71%
6개월 변동
1.28%
년간 변동율
7.09%
20 9월, 토요일