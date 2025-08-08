货币 / MFC
MFC: Manulife Financial Corporation
31.03 USD 0.45 (1.43%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MFC汇率已更改-1.43%。当日，交易品种以低点30.86和高点31.43进行交易。
关注Manulife Financial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MFC新闻
- Top Research Reports for Alphabet, IBM & Merck
- Reinsurance Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Will Manulife Financial's New Lending Suite Redefine Wealth Management?
- Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- SLF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC:CA) Presents at 2025 Scotiabank Financials Summit
- Here's Why Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Strong Value Stock
- MFC Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- MFC Rolls Out Travel Agent Platform With Enhanced Digital Tools
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- Manulife Financial (MFC) Could Be a Great Choice
- Manulife CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit next week
- MFC Renews Centum Deal to Broaden Mortgage and Retirement Solutions
- Why Manulife Financial (MFC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Harding Loevner International Equity ADR Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HLMIX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Reinsurance Group Stock Plunges 11.1% YTD: How Should You Play?
- VOYA Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.11X: Time to Buy?
- SLF Rallies 18% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Sun Life shares fall as Medicaid uncertainty prompts US dental forecast revision
- This 4 Fund Portfolio Gives You The Whole Shebang
日范围
30.86 31.43
年范围
25.92 33.07
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.48
- 开盘价
- 31.41
- 卖价
- 31.03
- 买价
- 31.33
- 最低价
- 30.86
- 最高价
- 31.43
- 交易量
- 2.489 K
- 日变化
- -1.43%
- 月变化
- 1.94%
- 6个月变化
- -0.45%
- 年变化
- 5.26%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B