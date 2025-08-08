Currencies / MFC
MFC: Manulife Financial Corporation
31.48 USD 0.86 (2.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MFC exchange rate has changed by -2.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.33 and at a high of 32.21.
Follow Manulife Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MFC News
Daily Range
31.33 32.21
Year Range
25.92 33.07
- Previous Close
- 32.34
- Open
- 32.15
- Bid
- 31.48
- Ask
- 31.78
- Low
- 31.33
- High
- 32.21
- Volume
- 2.049 K
- Daily Change
- -2.66%
- Month Change
- 3.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.99%
- Year Change
- 6.78%
