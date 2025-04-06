Moedas / MFAN
MFAN: MFA Financial Inc 8.875% Senior Notes due 2029
25.15 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MFAN para hoje mudou para -0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.13 e o mais alto foi 25.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MFA Financial Inc 8.875% Senior Notes due 2029. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MFAN Notícias
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- MFA Financial, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MFA)
- MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage (NYSE:MFA)
- Ares Commercial: Are The Distribution Cuts Over? (NYSE:ACRE)
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying Net Lease Properties Will Make It Stronger (NYSE:BXMT)
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- Chimera Investment: New Acquisition Is Transforming This mREIT (NYSE:CIM)
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- MFA Financial: Selloff Creates New Income Opportunities With Over 9% Yields (NYSE:MFA)
Faixa diária
25.13 25.21
Faixa anual
24.02 26.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.18
- Open
- 25.18
- Bid
- 25.15
- Ask
- 25.45
- Low
- 25.13
- High
- 25.21
- Volume
- 44
- Mudança diária
- -0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.28%
- Mudança anual
- -1.57%
