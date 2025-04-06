Currencies / MFAN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MFAN: MFA Financial Inc 8.875% Senior Notes due 2029
25.18 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MFAN exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.16 and at a high of 25.21.
Follow MFA Financial Inc 8.875% Senior Notes due 2029 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MFAN News
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- MFA Financial, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MFA)
- MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage (NYSE:MFA)
- Ares Commercial: Are The Distribution Cuts Over? (NYSE:ACRE)
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buying Net Lease Properties Will Make It Stronger (NYSE:BXMT)
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- Chimera Investment: New Acquisition Is Transforming This mREIT (NYSE:CIM)
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- MFA Financial: Selloff Creates New Income Opportunities With Over 9% Yields (NYSE:MFA)
Daily Range
25.16 25.21
Year Range
24.02 26.50
- Previous Close
- 25.20
- Open
- 25.19
- Bid
- 25.18
- Ask
- 25.48
- Low
- 25.16
- High
- 25.21
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.40%
- Year Change
- -1.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%