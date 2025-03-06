Moedas / LX
LX: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - American Depositary Shares
5.69 USD 0.17 (2.90%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LX para hoje mudou para -2.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.69 e o mais alto foi 5.82.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LX Notícias
- LexinFintech: Attractive On The Surface, But Credit Discipline And Growth Gaps (NASDAQ:LX)
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- LexinFintech (LX) Stock: Buying The Pullback Into Earnings
- LexinFintech announces $50 million share buyback program
- Google, Linde lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Google, Metropcs lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- LexinFintech authorizes $50 million share repurchase program
- Bank On It: Top Financial Stocks For Earnings Season
- LexinFintech: An Evolving Deep-Value Fintech (NASDAQ:LX)
- Value Vacation: Five Top Emerging Market Financials
- Driven by AI agents and large models powering new quality productive forces, LexinFintech wins The Asian Banker ’s Best AI Technology for Financial Technology Company in China
- Returns Made In China: Three Strong Buy Financials
- LexinFintech: Macroeconomic Tailwinds Boosts Profits (NASDAQ:LX)
- Uncut Gems: 5 Stocks Set To Shine Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks
- Lexin Delivers Strong Q1 2025 Results with Profit at a Three-Year High, Highlighting the Growing Strength of Its Multi-Business Ecosystem
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
- LexinFintech: Still Bullish Even With Evolving Landscape (NASDAQ:LX)
- Bulls In A China Shop: 5 Chinese Stocks To Ride Out The Trade War
- LexinFintech: My Thoughts On Recent Sell-Off And Relative Value; Sell Recommendation (LX)
- Across Chinese Fintech And Bank Stocks, See Where FinVolution Stands Out (NYSE:FINV)
- LexinFintech (LX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- LexinFintech Not As Good As Profit Increase Suggests (NASDAQ:LX)
- LexinFintech: Some Caution Warranted, But Still Bullish (NASDAQ:LX)
Faixa diária
5.69 5.82
Faixa anual
2.63 11.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.86
- Open
- 5.80
- Bid
- 5.69
- Ask
- 5.99
- Low
- 5.69
- High
- 5.82
- Volume
- 1.895 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.90%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -44.86%
- Mudança anual
- 98.95%
