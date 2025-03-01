Moedas / LGVN
LGVN: Longeveron Inc
0.76 USD 0.01 (1.33%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LGVN para hoje mudou para 1.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.74 e o mais alto foi 0.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Longeveron Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LGVN Notícias
- Longeveron names Than Powell as interim CEO in leadership shuffle
- Legence files for proposed Nasdaq IPO
- Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Longeveron sees stock surge after Q2 2025 earnings
- Longeveron closes $5 million public offering of common stock
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- Longeveron licenses stem cell patent for heart disease treatment
- Longeveron receives FDA approval for pediatric heart therapy IND
- Longeveron stock soars after FDA approves IND for heart failure treatment
- Longeveron appoints Than Powell as chief business officer
- Longeveron completes enrollment in HLHS pediatric heart trial
- Longeveron ® to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
- Longeveron ® to Attend BIO International Convention 2025
- Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
0.74 0.77
Faixa anual
0.69 2.32
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.75
- Open
- 0.74
- Bid
- 0.76
- Ask
- 1.06
- Low
- 0.74
- High
- 0.77
- Volume
- 17
- Mudança diária
- 1.33%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -51.90%
- Mudança anual
- -60.82%
