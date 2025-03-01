通貨 / LGVN
LGVN: Longeveron Inc
0.77 USD 0.02 (2.67%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LGVNの今日の為替レートは、2.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.74の安値と0.78の高値で取引されました。
Longeveron Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LGVN News
- Longeveron names Than Powell as interim CEO in leadership shuffle
- Legence files for proposed Nasdaq IPO
- Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Longeveron sees stock surge after Q2 2025 earnings
- Longeveron closes $5 million public offering of common stock
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- Longeveron licenses stem cell patent for heart disease treatment
- Longeveron receives FDA approval for pediatric heart therapy IND
- Longeveron stock soars after FDA approves IND for heart failure treatment
- Longeveron appoints Than Powell as chief business officer
- Longeveron completes enrollment in HLHS pediatric heart trial
- Longeveron ® to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
- Longeveron ® to Attend BIO International Convention 2025
- Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
0.74 0.78
1年のレンジ
0.69 2.32
- 以前の終値
- 0.75
- 始値
- 0.74
- 買値
- 0.77
- 買値
- 1.07
- 安値
- 0.74
- 高値
- 0.78
- 出来高
- 199
- 1日の変化
- 2.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -51.27%
- 1年の変化
- -60.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K