Moedas / LFCR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LFCR: Lifecore Biomedical Inc
7.82 USD 0.12 (1.56%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LFCR para hoje mudou para 1.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.75 e o mais alto foi 7.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lifecore Biomedical Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LFCR Notícias
- Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Lifecore Biomedical at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Lifecore (LFCR) Q4 Revenue Beats 3%
- Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- ImmunityBio (IBRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Laughing Water Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- Lifecore Biomedical: Inflecting Financials Over Next 3 Years (NASDAQ:LFCR)
- Lifecore signs 10-year manufacturing deal with key ophthalmic client
- Lifecore Biomedical Q3 2025 slides: Revenue dip amid ambitious growth strategy
- Lifecore receives early $10 million payment for equipment sale
- Lifecore appoints new chief commercial officer to drive growth
- Lifecore stock gains on Outperform rating by William Blair
- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lifecore Stock: We Are Not Playing To Make 5 Or 10% Here (LFCR)
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q4 2024 Investor Letter
Faixa diária
7.75 7.90
Faixa anual
4.33 8.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.70
- Open
- 7.75
- Bid
- 7.82
- Ask
- 8.12
- Low
- 7.75
- High
- 7.90
- Volume
- 57
- Mudança diária
- 1.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.36%
- Mudança anual
- 61.57%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh