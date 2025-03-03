QuotazioniSezioni
LFCR
LFCR: Lifecore Biomedical Inc

7.87 USD 0.06 (0.76%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LFCR ha avuto una variazione del -0.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.78 e ad un massimo di 8.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Lifecore Biomedical Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.78 8.10
Intervallo Annuale
4.33 8.85
Chiusura Precedente
7.93
Apertura
7.96
Bid
7.87
Ask
8.17
Minimo
7.78
Massimo
8.10
Volume
286
Variazione giornaliera
-0.76%
Variazione Mensile
5.35%
Variazione Semestrale
13.07%
Variazione Annuale
62.60%
