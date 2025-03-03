通貨 / LFCR
LFCR: Lifecore Biomedical Inc
7.93 USD 0.23 (2.99%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LFCRの今日の為替レートは、2.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.75の安値と7.94の高値で取引されました。
Lifecore Biomedical Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
7.75 7.94
1年のレンジ
4.33 8.85
- 以前の終値
- 7.70
- 始値
- 7.75
- 買値
- 7.93
- 買値
- 8.23
- 安値
- 7.75
- 高値
- 7.94
- 出来高
- 241
- 1日の変化
- 2.99%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.94%
- 1年の変化
- 63.84%
