Currencies / LFCR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LFCR: Lifecore Biomedical Inc
7.86 USD 0.18 (2.34%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LFCR exchange rate has changed by 2.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.60 and at a high of 7.95.
Follow Lifecore Biomedical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LFCR News
- Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Lifecore Biomedical at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Lifecore (LFCR) Q4 Revenue Beats 3%
- Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- ImmunityBio (IBRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Laughing Water Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- Lifecore Biomedical: Inflecting Financials Over Next 3 Years (NASDAQ:LFCR)
- Lifecore signs 10-year manufacturing deal with key ophthalmic client
- Lifecore Biomedical Q3 2025 slides: Revenue dip amid ambitious growth strategy
- Lifecore receives early $10 million payment for equipment sale
- Lifecore appoints new chief commercial officer to drive growth
- Lifecore stock gains on Outperform rating by William Blair
- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lifecore Stock: We Are Not Playing To Make 5 Or 10% Here (LFCR)
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q4 2024 Investor Letter
Daily Range
7.60 7.95
Year Range
4.33 8.85
- Previous Close
- 7.68
- Open
- 7.71
- Bid
- 7.86
- Ask
- 8.16
- Low
- 7.60
- High
- 7.95
- Volume
- 188
- Daily Change
- 2.34%
- Month Change
- 5.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.93%
- Year Change
- 62.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%