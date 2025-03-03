货币 / LFCR
LFCR: Lifecore Biomedical Inc
7.76 USD 0.10 (1.27%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LFCR汇率已更改-1.27%。当日，交易品种以低点7.75和高点7.96进行交易。
关注Lifecore Biomedical Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LFCR新闻
- Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Lifecore Biomedical at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Lifecore (LFCR) Q4 Revenue Beats 3%
- Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- ImmunityBio (IBRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Laughing Water Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- Lifecore Biomedical: Inflecting Financials Over Next 3 Years (NASDAQ:LFCR)
- Lifecore signs 10-year manufacturing deal with key ophthalmic client
- Lifecore Biomedical Q3 2025 slides: Revenue dip amid ambitious growth strategy
- Lifecore receives early $10 million payment for equipment sale
- Lifecore appoints new chief commercial officer to drive growth
- Lifecore stock gains on Outperform rating by William Blair
- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lifecore Stock: We Are Not Playing To Make 5 Or 10% Here (LFCR)
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q4 2024 Investor Letter
日范围
7.75 7.96
年范围
4.33 8.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.86
- 开盘价
- 7.92
- 卖价
- 7.76
- 买价
- 8.06
- 最低价
- 7.75
- 最高价
- 7.96
- 交易量
- 87
- 日变化
- -1.27%
- 月变化
- 3.88%
- 6个月变化
- 11.49%
- 年变化
- 60.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值