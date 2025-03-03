Divisas / LFCR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LFCR: Lifecore Biomedical Inc
7.70 USD 0.16 (2.04%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LFCR de hoy ha cambiado un -2.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 7.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 7.96.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Lifecore Biomedical Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LFCR News
- Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Lifecore Biomedical en la Conferencia de Morgan Stanley: Perspectivas de crecimiento estratégico
- Lifecore Biomedical at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Lifecore (LFCR) Q4 Revenue Beats 3%
- Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- ImmunityBio (IBRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Laughing Water Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- Lifecore Biomedical: Inflecting Financials Over Next 3 Years (NASDAQ:LFCR)
- Lifecore signs 10-year manufacturing deal with key ophthalmic client
- Lifecore Biomedical Q3 2025 slides: Revenue dip amid ambitious growth strategy
- Lifecore receives early $10 million payment for equipment sale
- Lifecore appoints new chief commercial officer to drive growth
- Lifecore stock gains on Outperform rating by William Blair
- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lifecore Stock: We Are Not Playing To Make 5 Or 10% Here (LFCR)
- Greenhaven Road Capital Main Fund Q4 2024 Investor Letter
Rango diario
7.65 7.96
Rango anual
4.33 8.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 7.86
- Open
- 7.92
- Bid
- 7.70
- Ask
- 8.00
- Low
- 7.65
- High
- 7.96
- Volumen
- 138
- Cambio diario
- -2.04%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.08%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.63%
- Cambio anual
- 59.09%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B