Moedas / KRP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
KRP: Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Part
13.61 USD 0.27 (2.02%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KRP para hoje mudou para 2.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.27 e o mais alto foi 13.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Part. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KRP Notícias
- Kimbell Royalty: Solid Production, But Distribution Reduced On Lower Oil Prices
- My #1 Contrarian Bet: Why I'm Betting Big On The Market's Most Undervalued Sector
- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Common Units (KRP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Kimbell (KRP) Q2 Revenue Rises 13%
- Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Kimbell Royalty Q2 2025 slides: Distribution yield dips as debt rises
- Kimbell Royalty earnings missed by $0.12, revenue fell short of estimates
- Sitio Royalties (STR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- What's in Store for Marathon Petroleum Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Wall Street Analysts Think Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Could Surge 27.4%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 17th
- Hate Taxes? Buy These Tax-Advantaged Yields
- Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock: Acquisition, Cash Distribution, Good Valuation, Buy (KRP)
- Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Date for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- The Biggest Bull Market Of The Decade Could Already Be Underway
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Kraken Robotics, Honeywell, Blue Owl Capital And More
- Kimbell Royalty: Double-Digit Yield, Exceptional Business Model For Long-Term Investors
- Kimbell Royalty's Distribution Can Be The Key To Your Income-Focused Portfolio (NYSE:KRP)
- Two 10%+ Dividends To Access Stress-Free Cash Flows
Faixa diária
13.27 13.69
Faixa anual
10.98 16.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.34
- Open
- 13.36
- Bid
- 13.61
- Ask
- 13.91
- Low
- 13.27
- High
- 13.69
- Volume
- 872
- Mudança diária
- 2.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.30%
- Mudança anual
- -14.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh