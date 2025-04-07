Currencies / KRP
KRP: Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Part
13.20 USD 0.13 (0.99%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KRP exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.07 and at a high of 13.27.
Follow Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Part dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KRP News
Daily Range
13.07 13.27
Year Range
10.98 16.99
- Previous Close
- 13.07
- Open
- 13.10
- Bid
- 13.20
- Ask
- 13.50
- Low
- 13.07
- High
- 13.27
- Volume
- 861
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- -5.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.24%
- Year Change
- -17.50%
