今日KRP汇率已更改1.21%。当日，交易品种以低点13.23和高点13.36进行交易。
关注Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Part动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
KRP新闻
日范围
13.23 13.36
年范围
10.98 16.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.20
- 开盘价
- 13.26
- 卖价
- 13.36
- 买价
- 13.66
- 最低价
- 13.23
- 最高价
- 13.36
- 交易量
- 146
- 日变化
- 1.21%
- 月变化
- -4.23%
- 6个月变化
- -4.09%
- 年变化
- -16.50%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值