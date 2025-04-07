通貨 / KRP
KRP: Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Part
13.66 USD 0.32 (2.40%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KRPの今日の為替レートは、2.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.27の安値と13.72の高値で取引されました。
Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Partダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
13.27 13.72
1年のレンジ
10.98 16.99
- 以前の終値
- 13.34
- 始値
- 13.36
- 買値
- 13.66
- 買値
- 13.96
- 安値
- 13.27
- 高値
- 13.72
- 出来高
- 1.582 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.94%
- 1年の変化
- -14.63%
