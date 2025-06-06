QuotazioniSezioni
KRP: Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Part

13.35 USD 0.31 (2.27%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KRP ha avuto una variazione del -2.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.33 e ad un massimo di 13.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Part. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.33 13.72
Intervallo Annuale
10.98 16.99
Chiusura Precedente
13.66
Apertura
13.72
Bid
13.35
Ask
13.65
Minimo
13.33
Massimo
13.72
Volume
771
Variazione giornaliera
-2.27%
Variazione Mensile
-4.30%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.16%
Variazione Annuale
-16.56%
