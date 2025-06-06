Valute / KRP
KRP: Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Part
13.35 USD 0.31 (2.27%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KRP ha avuto una variazione del -2.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.33 e ad un massimo di 13.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Kimbell Royalty Partners Common Units Representing Limited Part. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KRP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.33 13.72
Intervallo Annuale
10.98 16.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.66
- Apertura
- 13.72
- Bid
- 13.35
- Ask
- 13.65
- Minimo
- 13.33
- Massimo
- 13.72
- Volume
- 771
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.56%
21 settembre, domenica