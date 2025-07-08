Moedas / KFY
KFY: Korn Ferry
72.61 USD 0.21 (0.29%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KFY para hoje mudou para 0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 72.29 e o mais alto foi 72.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Korn Ferry. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
72.29 72.84
Faixa anual
59.23 80.65
- Fechamento anterior
- 72.40
- Open
- 72.43
- Bid
- 72.61
- Ask
- 72.91
- Low
- 72.29
- High
- 72.84
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- 0.29%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.31%
- Mudança anual
- -3.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh