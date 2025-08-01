通貨 / KFY
KFY: Korn Ferry
73.44 USD 1.04 (1.44%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KFYの今日の為替レートは、1.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり72.29の安値と73.73の高値で取引されました。
Korn Ferryダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
72.29 73.73
1年のレンジ
59.23 80.65
- 以前の終値
- 72.40
- 始値
- 72.43
- 買値
- 73.44
- 買値
- 73.74
- 安値
- 72.29
- 高値
- 73.73
- 出来高
- 989
- 1日の変化
- 1.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.55%
- 1年の変化
- -2.01%
