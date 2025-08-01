Valute / KFY
KFY: Korn Ferry
73.06 USD 0.38 (0.52%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KFY ha avuto una variazione del -0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 73.02 e ad un massimo di 74.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Korn Ferry. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
73.02 74.16
Intervallo Annuale
59.23 80.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 73.44
- Apertura
- 74.16
- Bid
- 73.06
- Ask
- 73.36
- Minimo
- 73.02
- Massimo
- 74.16
- Volume
- 552
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.52%
20 settembre, sabato