ITRN: Ituran Location and Control Ltd
36.01 USD 0.48 (1.35%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ITRN para hoje mudou para 1.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.51 e o mais alto foi 36.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ituran Location and Control Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ITRN Notícias
- Ituran Stock: Telematics Compounder Facing Country Concentration Risks (NASDAQ:ITRN)
- Ituran Stock: Not As Cheap As Before, But Still Offers A Few Merits (NASDAQ:ITRN)
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Ituran Reports Record Q2 Revenue
- Ituran (ITRN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Ituran Q2 2025 miss on EPS, stock falls
- Ituran earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ituran Stock: Valuation Is Still Cheap. (NASDAQ:ITRN)
- BMW Motorrad partners with Ituran for motorcycle telematics in Brazil
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ituran (ITRN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD Announces Dividend Distribution of $10 Million Declared for the First Quarter of 2025
- Ituran earnings beat by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- ITURAN PRESENTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
- Ituran Announces New OEM Agreement with Stellantis in South America
- Ituran: Still Undervalued While Compounding With A 5% Dividend Yield (NASDAQ:ITRN)
- APi Group Stock Sees Improved Relative Price Strength
- Karooooo: An Underestimated Company With A Rare Financial Profile
- Ituran: Big Data Is Its Growth Engine. (NASDAQ:ITRN)
- Ituran: Correction Continues With Strong Momentum (NASDAQ:ITRN)
- Buying The Dip (With These 6 Stocks) During Market Uncertainty
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Top 10 Beaten Down Tech Stocks For 2025
- 6 Best Stocks to Buy: Navigate Market Turbulence Ahead
Faixa diária
35.51 36.01
Faixa anual
25.86 45.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.53
- Open
- 35.66
- Bid
- 36.01
- Ask
- 36.31
- Low
- 35.51
- High
- 36.01
- Volume
- 73
- Mudança diária
- 1.35%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.19%
- Mudança anual
- 36.04%
