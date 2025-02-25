货币 / ITRN
ITRN: Ituran Location and Control Ltd
35.89 USD 0.44 (1.24%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ITRN汇率已更改1.24%。当日，交易品种以低点35.32和高点35.90进行交易。
关注Ituran Location and Control Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ITRN新闻
日范围
35.32 35.90
年范围
25.86 45.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.45
- 开盘价
- 35.47
- 卖价
- 35.89
- 买价
- 36.19
- 最低价
- 35.32
- 最高价
- 35.90
- 交易量
- 72
- 日变化
- 1.24%
- 月变化
- 9.22%
- 6个月变化
- -0.14%
- 年变化
- 35.59%
